Flouting Covid-19 Curfew, Armed Men on Bikes Run Amok in MP's Morena as Tension Simmers

Masked men on motorcycles ran amok in Madhya Pardesh’s Morena on Saturday, brandishing guns and firing shots indiscriminately, a day after a person belonging to the group was beaten up by people from another caste over a controversial social media post, eyewitnesses said.

A woman who was passing by was hit by a stray bullet, while another man was beaten up with sticks.

Photographs and videos of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the biker gang flouting a curfew that has been imposed in view of the raging pandemic.

Around two dozen armed men terrorised people in Vankhandi area, damaged windowpanes of four-wheelers and buses parked there, and escaped brandishing their firearms on Saturday afternoon, residents said.

Tension spiralled in the area after a man recently made a controversial comment against women from another caste group. Police have lodged a complaint against the accused under relevant sections of the Information and Technology Act.

On Friday, a group of men caught hold of the accused, beat him up, and damaged his bike. A first information report (FIR) was filed in this connection. Saturday’s incident was seen as a response to that.

Locals said policemen were deployed at Vankhandi Road, but they ran for cover upon spotting the armed assailants.

Raisingh Narvariya, additional superintendent of police, Morena, briefed the media about the incident. He said a total nine people were arrested, including four on Saturday. He said action will be taken against others involve in the incident.

On Saturday, police lodged an FIR against 11 people.

(With inputs Dushyant Sikarwar)

