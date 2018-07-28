GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Flowers Showered at Ajmer Dargah to be Used as Compost

Two recycling machines, installed by mining company Hindustan Zinc, will churn out around 25 kg of compost each from 100-kg flowers.

PTI

Updated:July 28, 2018, 4:38 PM IST
Flowers Showered at Ajmer Dargah to be Used as Compost
File photo of Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan. (Photo credit: Prakash Singh/ AFP/ Getty Images)
Jaipur: Flowers offered daily at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan will now not go waste. These will be recycled and used as compost for plants.

Two recycling machines, installed by mining company Hindustan Zinc, will churn out around 25 kg of compost each from 100-kg flowers. It was inaugurated by Ajmer District Collector Arti Dogra on Thursday.

The compost will be used for plants near the rest rooms.

Hundreds of flowers are offered daily at the mausoleum of Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti, which is frequented by lakhs of devotees.

"During the rush days, the machines has the capacity to churn out more compost. The operations of the machines will be administered by the dargah committee," Pawan Kaushik, spokesperson of the Hindustan Zinc, said.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
