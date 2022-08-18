Flu-like Illness Sees a Rise in Delhi-NCR Amid Surge in COVID-19: Survey

About eight out of every ten households in Delhi NCR have one or more individuals who have had viral/flu like symptoms in the last 30 days, according to a survey. LocalCircles, which conducted the survey, said this year’s magnitude of spread is twice of that of same period last year when only 4 in 10 households had someone impacted.

The survey received over 11,000 responses from citizens residing across all districts of Delhi and NCR cities of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. Of these, 63 per cent of the respondents were men while 37% were women.

India on Tuesday recorded a total of 9,062 new COVID-19 infections. The active caseload stands at 1,05,058, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The country also reported 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number Covid-related fatalities to 5,27,134.

Delhi reported 917 new coronavirus cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours. Hospitalisations in Delhi also went up by over 60 per cent since August 1 as the city reports a surge in coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent, highest in over 200 days, data show. At least 90 per cent of those admitted have not taken booster shots, according to the Delhi government.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor-G VK Saxena has been constantly appealing to people in the national capital to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. “It is essential that we realize that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down,” said Saxena, on August 16.

The advisory came as Delhi reported 917 fresh cases of Covid , a test positivity rate of 20% and three deaths due to it. Apart from Covid, medical practitioners and hospitals are reporting a growing number of viral or flu cases. In most of these cases, people have been complaining of a runny nose, headache, sore throat and fatigue. Some people are also reported to be down with fever.

1 OR MORE MEMBERS IMPACTED BY VIRAL/FLU LIKE SYMPTOMS

To a question “How many individuals do you have in your household in Delhi NCR who either in the last 30 days or currently have one or more flu/viral fever symptoms like fever, runny nose, cough, headache, body ache, etc.,” over 8 in 10 households reported one or more individuals to have been affected.

Of these, 54% households have reported 2-3 family members having or recovered from flu in the last one months, while another 23% households have had four or more family members affected, 8% households had one member down with flu like symptoms. Only 15% respondents to the survey reported that their households had no members affected.

NUMBER DOUBLED IN 2022 AS COMPARED TO 2021

While flu like symptoms and viral fever are not uncommon during monsoon season, this year the number of households affected have doubled as compared to last year. While 41% households of Delhi NCR had 1 or more members impacted last year, this year the percentage has doubled to 82% households.

