Fly Kites but Remain Grounded: Sachin Pilot to BJP Leaders With Pro-CAA Messages on Makar Sankranti
BJP state chief Satish Poonia and many other leaders flew colourful kites with pro-CAA messages at Jal Mahal on Makar Sankranti.
File photo of Sachin Pilot.
Chittorgarh: The kite flying festival, celebrated on the Makar Sankranti day, was given a political tinge in Jaipur as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders flew kites with pro-CAA messages and the Congress advised them to beware of kite-flying and remain grounded.
BJP state chief Satish Poonia and many other leaders flew colourful kites with pro-CAA messages at Jal Mahal. Wherever these kites would go they would share the message that people were with PM Narendra Modi, Poonia said.
Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot also participated in the kite flying event at the party office.
"The BJP should try to fly kites while keeping themselves grounded. Flying kites in air doesn't make any sense as youths are upset, and the central government is trying to impose its will," Pilot said.
