Flyers Will Have to Reach Delhi’s IGI Airport at Least 3 Hours Early as Security Stepped Up After Kashmir Move

The IGI Airport has issued an advisory saying domestic and international flyers must reach at least 3 and 4 hours before departure, respectively.

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
Flyers Will Have to Reach Delhi’s IGI Airport at Least 3 Hours Early as Security Stepped Up After Kashmir Move
Passengers walk inside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Air travellers flying will have to reach Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport well in advance till the month-end as the government has enhanced security checks after deciding to revoke special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The IGI Airport has issued an advisory saying domestic and international flyers must reach at least 3 and 4 hours before departure, respectively, while the “meeters and greeters” area will be off limits for people from August 10 to 20.

This comes after the government decided to step up security checks of vehicles approaching the airport as well as of passengers inside the terminals, which could increase screening time at India’s busiest airport, Times of India reported.

Secondary ladder point checks, which require that passengers be frisked again just before they board the aircraft, have also been made mandatory.

An alert issued by the aviation security regulator stated that changes to screening procedure were made due to “recent developments pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)”. It added that additional inputs received show that civil aviation is a soft target from terrorist attacks.

Airports and aviation facilities in other states have also been put on alert and the regulator has ordered that vehicles be subjected to “intensive random checks” a km away from the airport.

