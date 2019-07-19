Flying From Dubai to Delhi, IMA Scam Accused Mansoor Khan Arrested on Arrival
Mansoor Khan, who is accused of duping thousands of investors by offering saving options in line with Islamic laws, was absconding for a month.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: The main accused in the multi-crore I Monetory Advisory scam Mansoor Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Special Investigation Team on Friday soon after he arrived in Delhi from the UAE.
Khan, who is accused of duping thousands of investors by offering saving options in line with Islamic laws, was absconding for a month. He released a video on Monday expressing willingness to return to India. Earlier, he had released an audio threatening suicide due to a financial setback and “harassment by politicians”.
Meanwhile, former Karnataka minister and Congress MLA R Roshan Baig, who was detained by the SIT from Kempegowda International Airport earlier this week, will appear before the probe agency in Karnataka.
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against the IMA group of companies and Mohammed Mansoor Khan after reports emerged that he has gone underground fearing investments worth crores of about 40,000 investors have tanked.
The SIT has arrested 21 people so far, including the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru urban district and an assistant commissioner of Bengaluru North sub-division, who allegedly took bribe from Khan for covering up the case.
A Muslim cleric is also among the arrested, the SIT said.
