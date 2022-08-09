Flying National Flag Daily Since 2017, How This Hamlet Near TN's Chengalpet is Inspiring Patriotism

With more than 300 families, Siruthamur, a remote hamlet in the Chengalpet district of Tamil Nadu, sets an example of national unity. In this village, not even a single day passes without hoisting the national flag. Yes, the villagers hoist the Tricolour flag every single day and salute it before commencing their work for the past four years.

The primary source of income for the villagers of Siruthamur has always been agriculture. However, it is customary for the people of this village to clean, hoist the flag, play the National Anthem and wave a salute to the flag every day at 8.30 am despite rains. When the national anthem is played, the agricultural workers, children and even the shepherds on the road pause their work to their respect to the tricolour.

“We have been doing this since 2017,” according to one of the villagers. “Before that, we only planned to hoist the flag on Republic Day and Independence Day each year. Then, to demonstrate our national unity, we agreed to do this every day for the entire year. Anyone from the village may hoist the flag and play the national anthem at 8.30 in the morning, not just the Panchayat president.”

The villagers claim that the flag is made of Khadi cloth.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu takes pride in creating many ‘Army Villages’. Sekkarakudi, a village located at a distance of 24 km from the Thoothukudi district, is home to roughly 5,000 families. Since World War II, at least one member from each family has been working in the Indian Army. Approximately, about 3,000 residents in this village are currently working in the army and the navy and the Tamil Nadu police force. More than 3,000 of the residents in this area are former soldiers.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here