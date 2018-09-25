GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Flyovers Flooded, Scores of Trees Uprooted as Rains Continue to Lash Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre recorded an average rainfall of about 7 cm in the city ending 5.30 AM.

Updated:September 25, 2018, 5:38 PM IST
Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Bengaluru (File Photo/PTI)
Bengaluru: Rains battered the city for the second consecutive day Tuesday inundating many areas and uprooting scores of trees.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre recorded an average rainfall of about 7 cm in the city ending 5.30 AM.

The area around Hebbal flyover that leads to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru resembled a lake due to waterlogging.

Motorists had a harrowing time wading through the stagnant water.

Several areas especially Anekal, Bannerghatta Road and places around Madivala were flooded.

Rains exposed the shoddy work at Okalipuram underpass, which started leaking.

Manohar Narasimhamurthy, a resident said, there was waist-deep water at the underpass, which points to 'flawed design'.

The city faced the flooding due to encroachment of major storm water drains, he claimed.

The storm water drain encroachment removal drive in south Bengaluru two years ago did not yield any result as the encroachers were spared, Narasimhamurthy alleged.

The drive was carried out as per the instruction of then chief minister Siddaramaiah when the entire Electronic City was under deluge on July 30 in 2016
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

