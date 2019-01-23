Piyush Goyal Gets Finance Ministry Charge, to Present Pre-Poll Budget as Arun Jaitley Seeks Treatment in US

The Finance portfolio has been reassigned to Piyush Goyal as the current incumbent Arun Jaitley is in the United States undergoing medical treatment.“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, hereby directed that during the period of indisposition of Shri Arun Jaitley, Minister; the portfolios of Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs held by him, be temporarily assigned to Shri Piyush Goyal, in addition to his existing portfolios,” read a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.Arun Jaitley will remain a minister in the Modi cabinet without a portfolio.On Monday, kicking off the printing of the official budget documents, finance ministry officials organised the customary 'halwa ceremony' and it was the first time since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came into power that Arun Jaitley could not be present for the event.In May 2018, while Jaitley was unwell and underwent a kidney transplant at the AIIMS in Delhi, Piyush Goyal was asked to head the Finance Ministry.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.