FMGE 2020: NBE has Released the Result at https://nbe.edu.in/, Students Can Check the Details Here

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2020 result has been released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on its official website https://nbe.edu.in/ or https://natboard.edu.in/. The result is available in the form of a merit list, which includes the roll number, scores obtained and the qualifying status of the candidate. Only the candidates who have obtained a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 will have their name included in the result.

FMGE Result 2020: How to Download

FMGE June 2020 Result has been declared in the form of a PDF which candidates need to download from the official website by following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website nbe.edu.in / natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link for FMGE Result 2020 for June Session

Step 3: A new page with notice for result declaration will be opened

Step 4: Click on the link to the PDF file and download it

Step 5: Search for the roll no. in the result pdf.

The link for pdf file of the FMGE Result 2020 is also given here

NBE has conducted the FMGE June 2020 screening test on August 31. A total of 17,789 candidates appeared in the screening test, out of which 1,453 students have passed. The individual score card of candidates will be released on September 17. Candidates will be able to download the individual scorecard by entering the User Id and Password created at the time of registration.

According to the official notice, any requests for re-evaluation, rechecking or re-totalling will not be entertained. Candidates who have successfully qualified the exam will be called for “in-person” verification of credentials at the National Board of Examinations office. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates.