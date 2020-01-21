Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

FMGE Result 2019 December Exam: National Board of Education Announces Result at natboard.edu.in

The NBE FMGE Result (December 2019) is available on at natboard.edu.in. To qualify, a candidate must secure at least 150 marks out of 300.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FMGE Result 2019 December Exam: National Board of Education Announces Result at natboard.edu.in
Representative image.

FMGE Result 2019 December Exam | The National Board of Education (NBE) has recently announced the result for Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE), held in the month of December 2019. All the candidates, who applied for FMGE December 2019, can check their results on the official website. The NBE FMGE Result (December 2019) is available on natboard.edu.in.

To qualify, a candidate must secure at least 150 marks out of 300. The FMGE 2019 result is published in the form of merit list, which carries the candidate’s roll number, scores obtained and the qualifying status.

How to check FMGE Result (December 2019)

Step 1: Go to the official exam portal at nbe.edu.in or at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on ‘FMGE December 2019’ from the left-side panel.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Click on the PDF file which reads ‘FMGE Result 2019 Dec exam’

Step 5: The PDF file will open.

Step 6: Check your qualifying status and the marks obtained.

Step 7: Download the PDF file for future reference.

The FMGE exams grants licence to foreign medical college graduates to practice medicine in India. It is conducted by the National Board of Examinations, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The FMGE is held twice a year, once in June, followed by a December session, for Indian and OCI candidates. The registration certificate is granted by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram