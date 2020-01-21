FMGE Result 2019 December Exam: National Board of Education Announces Result at natboard.edu.in

FMGE Result 2019 December Exam | The National Board of Education (NBE) has recently announced the result for Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE), held in the month of December 2019. All the candidates, who applied for FMGE December 2019, can check their results on the official website. The NBE FMGE Result (December 2019) is available on natboard.edu.in.

To qualify, a candidate must secure at least 150 marks out of 300. The FMGE 2019 result is published in the form of merit list, which carries the candidate’s roll number, scores obtained and the qualifying status.

How to check FMGE Result (December 2019)

Step 1: Go to the official exam portal at nbe.edu.in or at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on ‘FMGE December 2019’ from the left-side panel.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Click on the PDF file which reads ‘FMGE Result 2019 Dec exam’

Step 5: The PDF file will open.

Step 6: Check your qualifying status and the marks obtained.

Step 7: Download the PDF file for future reference.

The FMGE exams grants licence to foreign medical college graduates to practice medicine in India. It is conducted by the National Board of Examinations, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The FMGE is held twice a year, once in June, followed by a December session, for Indian and OCI candidates. The registration certificate is granted by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC).

