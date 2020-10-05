Fmr BJP MLA, Corporators Held For Ruckus In Pune Civic Office

Pune: A former MLA, four corporators and several workers of the BJP were arrested for allegedly creating ruckus in the Pune Municipal Corporation’s water supply department on Monday, police said. Former Hadapsar MLA Yogesh Tilekar had called the department in the morning complaining about poor water supply in Yevlewadi-Kondhwa area.

“Tilekar and several others arrived at the office of the water supply department around noon. As per the complaint by the PMC, he threw files around and the people with him damaged chairs, broke window panes etc,” said a Swargate police station official. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Maharashtra Police Act and 39 people, including the former MLA, four corporators and workers, have been arrested, he added.

