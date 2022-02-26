'Focus is Not Just Health, But Wellness': As Covid Shifts Spotlight on Fitness, Here's What PM Modi Said

In his post-budget webinar on health sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday applauded the 2022-23 health budget. Here are a few highlights from his speech.

The PM said that this union budget 2022-23 in the healthcare sector will focus on three major pillars that is expansion of modern medical science infrastructure & human resources, integrating research in medicine and modern & futuristic technology for better & affordable healthcare.

Stating that India’s new focus is not only on health, but wellness also, PM said, “India is focused on health and wellness equally in order to make our healthcare more inclusive & strong."

He further said that this “budget expands our efforts to reform and transform the healthcare system over the past seven years." The PM added, “We have adopted a holistic approach in our healthcare system."

Vaccination drive in India

Speaking about the vaccination drive in India PM said, “I want to congratulate the healthcare professionals involved in the sector for successfully running the largest vaccination drive in India."

“Till now more than 85000 centres for routine checkup, vaccination and testing have been created," said PM in his address.

Additionally, the PM said, “We have to welcome active participation from the private sector, scale human resource development & upskilling and meet the operational requirements of the sector."

Meanwhile, India reported 13,166 fresh Covid-19 cases, 26,988 recoveries, and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the official data shared by the Union Ministry of Health on Friday. However, the per day infections have remained less than one lakh for 19 consecutive days. The Ministry in its latest health bulletin informed that the active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has further improved to 98.49 per cent, reported Financial Express.

