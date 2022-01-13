'Focus on Containment, Home Isolation Treatment': Highlights from Modi's Speech at PM-CM Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told all states and union territories to ensure that any strategy to fight Covid-19 has the least impact on economic activity and livelihoods. Hence, he said, the focus should be on local containment along with effective home isolation treatment. The prime minister on Thursday addressed chief ministers of all states and UTs for a review of the Covid-19 situation.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi’s address to chief ministers:

On vaccination: Prime Minister Modi said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was causing more infections than other variants. Scientists were also constantly monitoring the situation with Omicron, he added. “We don’t have to panic. Our alertness should not go down. Most world experts say be it any variant, vaccine is best weapon to fight it. We must ensure that vaccine-related falsehood is fought," he said.

On Covid protocols: PM Modi said all states and UTs must conduct intensive testing and aim at treating most cases in home isolation. “Tracking and treatment facilities should be good during home isolation, only then will the burden on hospitals decrease and infrastructure can be maintained," he said.

On using innovative methods: “I am happy that some states are innovating so as to achieve targets of maximum testing and tracking. Use telemedicine as much as you can," he said, adding that the central government was standing with all states and UTs.

On health infra: PM Modi said the Rs 23,000-crore special package had helped states strengthen their health infrastructure with paediatric care units, 1.5 lakh ICUs, over 5,000 ambulances and robust emergency capacity. “To defeat coronavirus, our preparedness should be one step ahead of all its variants. Not just Omicron, we have to be prepared for other variants," he said.

On traditional methods: PM Modi also said ayurvedic home treatments should also be taken into account, such as kadhas. “This is our traditional medicine. I am not saying this is modern medicine, but it can be helpful and we must pay attention to it," he added.

On cooperation with states: “No matter how big the obstacle, our preparedness and desire to win gives a morale boost to citizens of the country," he concluded.

