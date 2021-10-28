Focus on Covid-19, Trade, Education, PM Modi to Virtually Attend ASEAN-India Summit Shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 18th ASEAN-India Summit virtually around 11 am on Thursday, at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei. The ASEAN-India Summit will be attended by Heads of State or Government of the ASEAN countries.

The summit will review the status of ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas including Covid-19 & Health, Trade & Commerce, Connectivity, and Education & Culture, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“Important regional and international developments including post-pandemic economic recovery will also be discussed. ASEAN-India Summits are held annually and provide opportunities for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level," the MEA statement said.

The 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners.

The ties between India and ASEAN have been on an upswing in the last few years with the focus being on ramping up cooperation in the areas of trade and investment as well as security and defence. The East Asia Summit is the premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region to deal with issues relating to security and defence. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia.

ASEAN leaders kicked off a series of regional meetings on Tuesday without a representative from Myanmar, following its top general’s exclusion for ignoring a peace roadmap agreed six months ago.

Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah “reaffirmed that Myanmar is a part of the ASEAN family and, with respect to the principle of non-interference, it is important to give Myanmar space to return to normalcy," an ASEAN statement said.

