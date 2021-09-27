Focus on Mamata, Says BJP’s Locket Chatterjee as TMC Thanks Her for Missing Bhabanipur Campaign

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee’s absence from the Bhabanipur bypoll campaign despite being on the list of star campaigners has prompted a ‘thank you’ from the Trinamool Congress, with the Hooghly parliamentarian saying the TMC should focus on Mamata Banerjee’s campaign.

Taking to Twitter, Trinamool Congress general secretary Kunal Ghosh thanked Chatterjee for not campaigning “despite BJP requests”. “Thanks and congrats ‘star campaigner’ @me_locket for not campaigning at Bhabanipur. Inspite of many requests from BJP U hvn’t come… Hope those days will return again when u started your political innings (sic),” Ghosh tweeted on Monday.

Thanks and congrats 'star campaigner' @me_locket for not campaigning at Bhabanipur. Inspite of many requests from BJP U hvn't come. As a friend wish your success wherever u r. World is too small.Hope those days will return again when u started your political innings.— Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) September 27, 2021

The last line of Ghosh’s tweet could be a reference to Chatterjee’s political beginnings with the TMC before she jumped ship to the BJP in 2015.

Replying to Ghosh, Chatterjee tweeted that the TMC “should focus on ensuring that Mamata Banerjee doesn’t lose”.

You should focus on ensuring that Mamata Banerjee doesn’t lose from Bhabanipur. https://t.co/VsDKrGEEjR— Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) September 27, 2021

Explaining Chatterjee’s absence, Bengal BJP chief Sukanto Majumder said she has been busy with her duties in Uttarakhand, which goes to polls next year. The BJP leader was made the co-incharge of the hill state earlier this month.

“She was not well initially. Now she has a huge responsibility in Uttarakhand. She is directing her efforts there. As far as I know, she is likely to have a meeting with (party president) JP Nadda today on Uttarakhand strategy,” Majumder told News18.

The Bhabanipur bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Trinamool Congress MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay to facilitate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election to the assembly. Banerjee lost in Nandigram, as per the results of the assembly election declared by the Election Commission in May.

According to the constitutional provision, a person has to get elected within six months of taking oath as a chief minister or a minister. Banerjee took oath as chief minister for the third consecutive term on May 5.

Bhabanipur, along with Samserganj and Jangirpur in Bengal and Pipli in Odisha, will vote in the bypolls on September 30, while the counting of votes will be held on October 3.

