Focus on 'Monsoon Tourism', CM Uddhav Inaugurates Sindhudurg's Chipi Airport. Check for Tourist Attractions

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the Chipi airport in Sindhudurg with an eye on boost ‘monsoon tourism’ in Konkan region. The state has been focusing on ways to maximise the tourism sector’s contribution to the state’s GDP and boost localised employment.

Alliance Air has also started daily direct flight operations from Mumbai to Sindhudurg and back from October 9. These services will operate under the regional connectivity scheme of the central government. Alliance Air will deploy its 70-seater ATR 72-600 aircraft to connect these cities, the airlines company stated.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had recently recently said that said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was working to “create excitement" about the state as a tourist destination. He said that the beach shack policy in Sindhudurg was awaiting environment clearance.

The government can only be an enabler, he said, while stressing on more private participation in the tourism sector. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the involvement and interest of the private sector was encouraging, he said.

He noted that travel restrictions will last till Covid-19 exists. “But, the focus is on what we can do now. Tourists who are fully vaccinated, as per central government norms, are welcome to the state. We are looking at domestic, international, inter-state and intra-state tourists," he said.

The minister said his department’s focus was on how to maximise the tourism sector’s contribution to the state’s GDP and boost localised employment.

“Our endeavour is to ensure international travelers move around Mumbai and rest of the state for five to six days after they land for the first time here in India," he said.

Thackeray lamented that despite having the best landscapes and everything needed to be called a tourist destination, the state never pitched itself so before the country and the world.

“Rains are not meant to be a situation where everything is always shut. Konkan’s beautiful landscape turns greener and the red earth is a natural wonder which people should be encouraged to explore. Let people come to just walk around, go for trekking. The agri tourism, caravans and five-star hotels will help promote monsoon tourism," he said.

