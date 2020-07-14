Focus on Pangong Tso and Depsang Plains, India, China to Hold 4th Corps Commanders Meet Today

New Delhi: Focusing on 'situation in Pangong Tso and Depsang Plains' the fourth round of Corps Commanders meet is set to take place between India and China on Tuesday. The meetings come in the backdrop of recent Galwan clashes that led to killing of 20 Indian soldiers in the valley.

According to a report in Indian Express, XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh will hold talks with South Xinjiang Military Region Commander Major General Liu Lin on the next phase of disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

The report stated that the meeting will take place in the morning at the Chushul border point with Moldo — the first two meetings took place at Moldo on the Chinese side on June 6 and June 22 while the third meeting was at Chushul. The last two meetings lasted over 12 hours each.

In the second stage of disengagement, the situation at Pangong Tso, IE quoted their sources as saying, will also be discussed where Chinese troops continue to be present on the Indian side of the LAC — they had come in 8 km west of Finger 8 which India says marks the LAC.

Another source was quoted as saying that the situation at Depsang Plains will also likely to be taken up. Chinese troops, the source said, are "preventing Indian troops to patrol till the traditional patrolling points in the area".

The tension between the two sides escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Chinese soldiers used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs in carrying out brutal attacks on Indian soldiers after they protested the erection of a surveillance post by China on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in Galwan.

After the clashes, the two sides held at least three rounds of Major-General level talks to explore ways to bring down tension between the two sides.