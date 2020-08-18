Fodder Case to Vijay Mallya Probe to CBI vs CBI: Meet Rakesh Asthana, New DG of Border Security Force

Border Security Force will get a full time director general after five months with Rakesh Asthana, Gujarat cadre IPS officer, being appointed as DG of the border guarding force. 1984 batch officer Rakesh Asthana will return to the CGO complex after his unceremonious exit in October 2018.

Both the CBI headquarter and the headquarters of the para military forces, including BSF, are located in CGO, a stone throw from each other. Rakesh Asthana when asked what his priority as DG BSF would be, but he refused to comment. "Let me take over first, will discuss all this later," he told News18 soon after the orders were out.

Asthana's last stint at CGO had brought CBI to it's knees. The then special director, Asthana, was accused of accepting bribes by his then director Alok Verma. As the number 1 and number 2 officers of country's premier investigation agency accused each other publicly of corruption, government shunted both out.

Verma was sent as DG fire services, a post he refused to take charge of, citing his retirement. While Asthana was appointed director general of bureau of civil aviation and narcotics control bureau.

Hyderabad-based businessman, Sana, had alleged that he bribed Asthana to get relief in a CBI case against him. In March 2020, CBI told a court that it had found no evidence against Asthana in the bribery case. The closure report set the stage for Asthana's return to the power corridors.

The history teacher-turned-IPS officer had throughout his career negotiated high-profile political cases but in the last two years his personal integrity was under the scanner.

Asthana's father was a physics teacher at Netarhat school, one of the most prestigious educational institutions in undivided Bihar. Asthana, too, finished his schooling from there and then moved to St Xaviers, Ranchi and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University for further education.

He returned to St Xaviers, Ranchi to teach history for a brief period before cracking the civil services in his first attempt in 1984. He moved to Gujarat after getting that cadre and returned to Bihar/Jharkahnd as a CBI SP in the Dhanbad branch, which was given the task to probe fodder scam.

Asthana had led investigations in Purulia arms drop case but he shot to fame as CBI SP, who probed the fodder scam scam against former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav.

His refusal to give in to pressure and summon Yadav, question him for hours, before chargesheeting him was acknowledged by his CBI JD in the case Upen Bishwas too.

In 2002, Asthana headed the SIT which probed the Godhra train burning case and called it a 'pre-meditated conspiracy'. This was the first big law and order challenge that then CM Narendra Modi had faced in Gujarat.

Asthana served as Surat police commissioner a few years later and a video by the police department there about his stint in Surat compared him to Sardar Vallabh bhai Patel, Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The video claimed it was Asthana who brought Surat to the world map.

Before Surat, he served as IG Vadodara and his links to the city came under scanner once again in 2016 when his daughter got married from the city in a lavish affair. Media reports suggested that CBI had investigated the wedding too and found that several venues were availed by the Asthana family on “complimentary” basis. Links with Chetan Sandesara were also alleged. Sandesara, a businessman, was later made an accused in a CBI loan default case.

While these probes under Alok Verma dented Asthana's image, his stint in CBI led to success in a number of high-profile cases. During his CBI tenure, Asthana probed the Augusta Westland scam, the INX media case where Congress leaders P Chidamabram and his son Karti are accused. He headed CBI probe against vijay Mallya and the Rajasthan ambulance case where current CM Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin pilot were under the scanner.

The post of BSF chief was lying vacant since March 2020 after incumbent VK Johri was called back by then MP CM Kamal Nath and appointed as the state DGP. ITBP DG SS Deswal has been handling BSF as an additional charge since then.