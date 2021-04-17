Fodder Scam: Lalu to Walk Free As Court Grants Him Bail in Dumka Treasury Case

RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav got a big relief from the Jharkhand High Court today as the court granted him bail in the Dumka treasury case of fodder scam.

Lalu Yadav who has been in jail for the last two and half years will walk free out of the jail.

RJD leader and Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav expressed gratitude towards the High Court on his father’s bail and also said that they were confident that justice would be served.

‘We were confident that we’ll get justice. Lalu ji has served half of his sentence, High Court granted him bail on that ground. We thank High Court. He’s admitted at AIIMS. We are happy he got bail but we are worried about his health. ‘ Tejashwi Yadav was quoted telling ANI.

Lalu is presently at AIIMS Delhi undergoing treatment for his ailments. Dumka treasury case was the case where Lalu Yadav was convicted and his bail was pending.

His lawyers pleaded before the court that as Lalu Prasad Yadav has completed half of his term I.e two and half years he should be granted bail in the Dumka case.

The formalities of furnishing bail bonds and submitting papers before the court might take 2 to 3 days.

It might further get delayed by 3/4 more days because of the covert protocol in place, which can delay the process of Lalu walking out of jail as a free man.

