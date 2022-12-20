Fog Alert: Delhi Flight Operations Not Affected, Say Officials; Low Visibility Leads to Road Accidents in UP, Punjab

A dense blanket of fog engulfed several parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive morning on Tuesday.

While visibility in the national capital was lowered to 25 metres at 5:30 am, affecting traffic movement, flight operations at the Delhi Airport were not affected.

The IMD on Monday warned of “dense to very dense" fog over the next four to five days in the Indo-Gangetic plains.

Flight Operations Not Affected Yet in Delhi

The Delhi airport issued a notice on Twitter stating that while low visibility procedures were still in progress, there was no impact on flight operations. The notice was issued at 8:10 am. The notice also advised passengers to contact concerned airlines for updated information.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued an advisory, saying difficult driving conditions on highways, some collisions and tripping of power lines are possible. “Likely train delays, diversions and cancellations. Airport operations are likely to be affected with flight delays and cancellations," it said.

11 Dead in UP, Punjab; Several Injured in Road Accidents

At least 10 bus passengers were injured and one reported dead in a road accident due to low visibility in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar. The accident occurred when the bus collided with a container vehicle due to fog in Dankaur area on Tuesday morning. The bus was carrying 60 passengers. The injured passengers have been taken to a hospital, as per ANI.

Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh | At least 10 people injured, one death reported after their bus collided with a container vehicle due to fog in Dankaur area this morning. The bus was carrying 60 passengers. Injured have been taken to a hospital: Gautam Buddha Nagar Police pic.twitter.com/4H7B2inUcP— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2022

Furthermore at least 11 people were reported dead in separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab over the last few days. UP reported eight deaths in four districts, while three were killed in Punjab in vehicle collisions and pile-ups, as per Times of India.

Visibility Lowest in Bhatinda, Delhi, Lucknow

As per an IMD update at 5:30 am, visibility was lowest in Bhatinda at 0 metres. Visibility in Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Lucknow, and Delhi’s Palam was 25 metres.

Delhi’s Safdarjung and Purnea were at 50 metres while Ambala and Agra had a visibility of 200 metres. Gorakhpur’s visibility was 300 metres and Bareilly, Patna, Gaya and Kolkata had a visibility of 500 metres, as per IMD.

