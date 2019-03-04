English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fog Hits Operations at Delhi Airport, 10 Flights Diverted
At Delhi, the minimum runway visibility required for take-off is 125 metres.
File photo of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
New Delhi: Ten flights have been diverted from Delhi airport on Monday morning due to fog, an airport official said.
"These ten flights have been diverted from Delhi airport between 7.45 am and and 9.10 am," the official said.
"The visibility today has been low.... Nine domestic flights and one international flight has been diverted from Delhi airport due to low visibility," the official added.
