Fog Clears in Punjab as Cong's Yatra Enters Ludhiana, Relief for Delhi Too. But Trains Continue to be Hit

In a relief, fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP “significantly improved" on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the current western disturbances and consequent stronger surface winds have led to the clearer skies.

The improvement in weather conditions in Punjab have come on a day when Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ludhiana district’s Doraha. There was, however, no respite for east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as dense to very dense fog continued in these regions.

Nearly 23 trains were reported running late in the Northern Railway region due to hazy skies. The dense fog also led to death of six people in Uttar Pradesh a day ago.

A truck mowed down six people, aged between 33 and 74, standing at a roadside tea stall in Rae Bareli district. Four more people were injured in the accident on the Banda-Bahraich highway.

On Tuesday, six foreign tourists from the US, who were going from Delhi to Agra, were injured in a road accident due to heavy fog, on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district. The two Indian drivers with them were also injured. In another accident, a man was killed in Agra district when a truck collided with a car.

The IMD, however, has said that the cold wave conditions have abated from the plains of northwest India and no cold wave is likely over North India during the next 4 days.

