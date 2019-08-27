Take the pledge to vote

Fogging Drive Around Goa Schools, Colleges to Tackle Spread of Dengue, Malaria

Strict instructions have been given to the Directorate of Health Services and doctors of the Goa Medical College for fogging in the surroundings of various educational institutions in all where mosquitoes could breed.

PTI

Updated:August 27, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
Fogging Drive Around Goa Schools, Colleges to Tackle Spread of Dengue, Malaria
Image for representation.
Panaji: The Goa government has asked the health department to ensure proper fogging around schools and colleges after some cases of suspected dengue came to light during the ongoing monsoon season in the state.

The fogging drive would also help in checking cases of malaria in the coastal state, health minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters on Monday.

"Strict instructions have been given to the Directorate of Health Services and doctors of the Goa Medical College for fogging in the surroundings of various educational institutions in both North Goa and South Goa districts where mosquitoes could breed," Rane said.

He said such interventions are necessary near schools and colleges to ensure that children are not affected by these vector-borne diseases.

"The state government is very much serious as far as cases of dengue and malaria are concerned," Rane said.

A meeting to review the situation would also be held soon under the chairmanship of the health secretary, he said.

The health department, with the support of the urban development and panchayat departments, would also take up a campaign to make people aware about how to prevent these diseases, he added.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
