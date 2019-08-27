Fogging Drive Around Goa Schools, Colleges to Tackle Spread of Dengue, Malaria
Strict instructions have been given to the Directorate of Health Services and doctors of the Goa Medical College for fogging in the surroundings of various educational institutions in all where mosquitoes could breed.
Image for representation.
Panaji: The Goa government has asked the health department to ensure proper fogging around schools and colleges after some cases of suspected dengue came to light during the ongoing monsoon season in the state.
The fogging drive would also help in checking cases of malaria in the coastal state, health minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters on Monday.
"Strict instructions have been given to the Directorate of Health Services and doctors of the Goa Medical College for fogging in the surroundings of various educational institutions in both North Goa and South Goa districts where mosquitoes could breed," Rane said.
He said such interventions are necessary near schools and colleges to ensure that children are not affected by these vector-borne diseases.
"The state government is very much serious as far as cases of dengue and malaria are concerned," Rane said.
A meeting to review the situation would also be held soon under the chairmanship of the health secretary, he said.
The health department, with the support of the urban development and panchayat departments, would also take up a campaign to make people aware about how to prevent these diseases, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'He's Going to Have a Very Solid Career': Roger Federer Heaps Praise on Sumit Nagal After Weathering Early Storm
- Kaun Banega Crorepati: Charna Gupta Attempts the First Rs 1 Crore Question of Season 11
- TV Star Ridhi Dogra Pens Emotional Tribute to Arun Jaitley: 'I Know You're Resting in Peace Fufaji'
- How Soft-Spoken PV Sindhu Channelled Her Inner Aggression to Become World Champion
- Allu Arjun Buys New Range Rover Luxury SUV Worth Rs 2.33 Crore; Names it 'Beast'