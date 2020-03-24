Follow Coronavirus Lockdown Rules, Else Will Have to Give 'Shoot-at-sight' Order: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said ‘shoot-at-sight’ order will be issued if people don’t follow lockdown orders that have been imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He appealed to people to cooperate with the administration and stay at home during the lockdown period.

“If police cannot control the situation, shoot-at-sight order will be given and the Army would have to be called. Let us ensure that we don’t get to that situation,” Rao, who is also known as KCR, said, adding curfew is in place in the state from 7pm to 6am.

The CM also urged elected public representatives to help create awareness among people about importance of social distancing during the pandemic.

“Where are the leaders? I cannot see a single public representative on the road. I have seen only police, municipal and other departmental officers. You have to come out and assist people,” KCR said while referring to elected representatives.

He said there are over 10 lakh elected epresentatives in the state and this is the time for them to stand by their people.

“If people have an emergency, they can call to ‘100’ for assistance. We will keep 100 vehicles ready in the state to deal with an emergency,’ Rao added.

He also warned citizens against hoarding and selling essential commodities at a higher price, adding violators would be booked and licences of public distribution shops (PDS) will be cancelled.

The chief minister a total of 36 positive cases have been recorded in the state till now and the situation is under control.

“People who returned from foreign countries must be in quarantine for 14 days. If anyone violates the rule, their passports will be seized and cancelled,” Rao said.

As the situation is not that critical in rural areas, agricultural, irrigation and other allied sectors will continue to operate with necessary precautionary measures, the CM said.

The government will buy crops from farmers directly in their villages as market yards are shut as part of lockdown measures, he added.

He said as promised by his government, officials will make necessary arrangements to distribute rice and Rs 1,500 to ration card-holders in this hour of crisis.

