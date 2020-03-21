Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Follow Social Distancing and Avoid the Worst, Says Wuhan Returnee

Ashwini Patil, who had hit the headlines when she put out a video asking the Indian government to airlift her and fellow Indians stuck in the virus-induced lockdown in Wuhan, returned to India on February 27 and was quarantined in Manesar.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2020, 10:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Follow Social Distancing and Avoid the Worst, Says Wuhan Returnee
Image for representation: Passengers wearing protective face masks wait at a railway station following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Pune: A Maharashtra woman who saw the worst of the novel coronavirus outbreak right at its epicentre in Wuhan in China on returning to her native Satara has asked people to strictly adhere to scial distancing norms if they do want to experience a heart-wrenching repeat.

Ashwini Patil, who had hit the headlines when she put out a video asking the Indian government to airlift her and fellow Indians stuck in the virus-induced lockdown in Wuhan, returned to India on February 27 and was quarantined in Manesar.

"I had tested negative in Wuhan and my first test in India also returned negative. I have seen the situation in Wuhan. The lockdown was absolute. We could go to the suprmarket at first, but with the number of Covid-19 patients not going down, they enforced a strict community lockdown," she told PTI on Saturday.

"During the lockdown, police, guards and nurses were deployed outside housing societies. Someone wanting to go out, even for a genuine reason, needed police permission. Grocery and vegetables were brought by community workers and police. Those fund on the roads faced action," she said recounting the dark days.

"I want to appeal to all fellow Indians to observe social distancing if they do want to face a situation like in Wuhan," she said.

Patil lived in Wuhan with her Polish husband, who works as a financial controller for a firm.

While her husband, who suffers from vertigo, was evacuated by his country, Patil's visa got stuck as Wuhan ground to a lockdown as Covid-19 cases began piling up.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram