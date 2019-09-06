Follow These Simple Daily Steps to Protect Your Babies From Mosquitoes This Monsoon

The monsoon season brings with itself health worries for people who fear catching mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya. While adults are still capable of taking care of their health, children, especially babies need extra attention in order to protect them from the mosquito-borne diseases. When it comes to babies, one needs to be a little extra cautious.

Mosquitoes bring in a number of vector-borne diseases with them, which are caused by their bites. From malaria, dengue, chikungunya to zika and Japanese encephalitis, the monsoon diseases can prove to be fatal for the young ones.

As suggested by the World Health Organization, two of the main preventive tools to protect children from mosquitoes are controlling the environment and the use of mosquito repellents.

If you are also someone who needs to protect the babies from the mosquito bites to avoid any unwanted vector-borne diseases, here’s what you can do:

1. The best way to protect the young ones from the mosquito bites is to use mosquito repellent in their daily regime. However, one should use products with delicate formulas, including the mosquito repellent creams. The repellents should be made with natural ingredients, and should be free from chemicals.

2. Another important way to prevent mosquito bites is to dress them properly. Wearing clothes that cover the body, especially when one is outside, is important. Children should be made to wear lightweight knits and cotton garments that allow the passage of air while covering their body.

3. One should also avoid using dark and bright coloured clothes as they attract mosquitoes. In addition, mosquitoes are also attracted to a variety of floral and fruity perfumes. Therefore, it is best to avoid perfumes or scents, especially for the babies.

4. Another effective way is to use mosquito nets. While dengue and zika mosquitoes bite in the daytime, there is a risk for being bitten by the mosquitoes in the night time. To avoid these, the child’s bed should be covered with mosquito nets. Similarly, one can also use mosquito nets for strollers. It would be preferable to use net made of fine mesh fabric with elastic edging that easily fits the cot or stroller.

