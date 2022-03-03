Follow These Simple Tips For Tatkal Ticket Booking Within Minutes on IRCTC Website

What happens if you have to schedule a trip at the last minute? Tickets for all of the major trains on your itinerary would have been sold out by now! Your inquiry regarding seat availability on the Indian Railways website would only result in disappointment. The Tatkal booking system comes in handy during such travel emergencies. For last-minute travel, approximately 7–10 percent of seats on any train are booked through the IRCTC Tatkal system.

However, while booking Tatkal tickets, you are vying with thousands of other passengers for a confirmed seat. The IRCTC website is flooded with users during the brief Tatkal booking period. As a result, the majority of users will get the 503 Error notice. So, if you’re looking for a quick way to buy IRCTC Tatkal tickets, here are some helpful tips.

Keep the details ready

Since Tatkal ticket booking is all about timing, it’s critical to keep all of your information ready, including passenger names, travel dates and so on.

Make a list

Go to the IRCTC website’s ‘My Profile’ section and create a Master List with all the passenger information. This master list may be utilised for your further bookings at any time. Make a separate ‘Travel List’ for each trip for which you wish to buy a Tatkal ticket. Details from this list may be retrieved during the booking process, allowing you to complete all requirements in a matter of minutes.

Check station codes

This is a common error that far too many people make. You need not only have an idea of your source and destination stations before initiating an IRCTC Tatkal booking session but also have their station codes copied and pasted into a Notepad file. If you look for station codes after the screen shows, your chances of getting a ticket are slim.

Decide on berth preferences

You’ll be asked for your berth preferences in the following stage, and you won’t have time to think about it. If you choose the lower berth, there’s a good chance it won’t be available. You must not choose any berth preferences in order to keep the procedure easy.

