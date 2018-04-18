Follow Your Own Advice to Me and Speak More Often: Manmohan Singh to PM Narendra Modi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hit out at Narendra Modi stating that the incumbent head of state should "follow his own advice" and "speak more often".Singh was referring to the prolonged silence of PM Modi over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu's Kathua district and the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl by a BJP MLA in UP's Unnao."I am glad that PM Modi finally broke his silence. I think the Prime Minister should follow his own advice to me and he should speak more often. Through press (reports) I know that he used to criticise me for not speaking up. I feel that the advice that he used to give me, he should follow it himself," said Singh in an interview to Indian Express.Singh said that Modi’s failure to speak up sooner had allowed people to think that they could get away with such crimes. “I do feel that those in authority must speak up in time (so as) to give a lead to their followers,” he said.PM Modi, on Friday, had indirectly assured the country that "no culprit will be spared" and that "our daughters will definitely get justice"."Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society we all are ashamed of it. I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice," said the leader.Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had urged the PM to break his silence as it was unacceptable. Gandhi said "India is waiting” for him to speak.On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi led a midnight candlelight march protesting against the Unnao and Kathua rape cases.National Conference leader Omar Abdullah too, in a tweet, said, "Hon PM sir, there isn't a day when we don't hear you speak about things that are important to you yet there are times when you are completely silent about things that are important to others."Abdullah requested the Prime Minister not to let the girl be "someone you choose to remain silent about".