Following Frauds, Kerala Mandates Police Verification For New Govt Jobs
Following Frauds, Kerala Mandates Police Verification For New Govt Jobs

Kerala government on Sept 29 decided to make it mandatory for all those getting govt jobs (File photo/ PTI)

This new law comes in the wake of widespread detection of frauds in various cooperative banks in the state in recent times.

The Kerala cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday decided to make it mandatory for all those getting jobs in the semi-government, aided educational institutions, cooperative sector, and other quasi-government bodies to undergo a police verification and get a clean chit.

Hitherto, this procedure was only required for state and Central government jobs.

This new direction will now be given to all departments for necessary changes to be made in the rules.

According to the new proposed rules, a police verification certification has to be obtained within a month’s time of joining the job.

This new law comes in the wake of widespread detection of frauds in various cooperative banks in the state in recent times.

first published:September 29, 2021, 20:00 IST