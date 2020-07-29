Following NCERT, UP State Board Adds Section on Abrogation of Article 370 for Class 12

Uttar Pradesh State Board revised its political science curriculum for Class 12 by including a chapter on Abrogation of Article 370. The move comes days after the National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) included the topic for Class 12 students.

The section is added under the chapter- Politics in India since independence, for the academic year 2020-21, while a portion on the separatist politics in Jammu and Kashmir was removed.

The change was confirmed by the Secretary of UP Board, Divyakant Shukla, speaking to media on the issue, he said, “the UP Board has already introduced NCERT based syllabus for students from Class 9 to 12 and the board’s aim is to include the latest information for the students in the textbook.”

“As per the coalition agreement, Mufti Mohammed headed the government for the first three years succeeded by Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Indian National Congress who however could not complete the term as President’s rule was imposed in the state in July 2008. In 2014, the state went into another election which recorded the highest voter turnout in 25 years,” the revised chapter reads.

On August 5, 2019, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which came into existence on October 31. The move was said to be a big push for the overall development of the area along with enhancement of the budget allocation.