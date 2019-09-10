Following SC Directive, Yogi Cabinet Clears Proposal to Compensate Lynch Victims

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Tuesday cleared a proposal to compensate victims of lynching as directed by the Supreme Court.

Fourteen categories of compensation have been finalised and that includes 25 per cent interim compensation by the district administration as part of immediate relief.

As many as 11 proposals were cleared during a cabinet meeting held during the day. Rape and acid attack survivors will also be compensated by the government, said government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh. A recently released Bollywood film, titled Super 30, featuring Hrithik Roshan was declared GST free in the state.

Another key decision taken at the meeting was about cooperative banks giving a cash credit of Rs 3,221.61 crore to 23 cooperative sugar mills in the state, said Minister Shrikant Sharma.

A hike of Rs 20 per quintal in the basic support price of rice was also approved, besides setting a target of increasing agricultural exports and doubling the same by 2024 were also approved in the meeting.

Singh said a proposal to construct a bus stand at Dibiyapur in Auraiya district was submitted, while a decision on giving land belonging to the government and local gram samaj free of cost to the civil aviation department for construction of Jewar Airport was also taken.

The cabinet approved a special session of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council to run continuously from 11am to late night on October 3. On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, 17 points of development will be discussed in the House.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.