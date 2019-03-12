English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Son's Wedding Bash, Ambanis Host Musical Fountain Shows for Security Personnel
The water fountain at the square is fitted with 600 LED lights, mist emitters, fire effects and 392 water nozzles.
Seen here is Nita Ambani getting clicked with with security personnel on March 12, 2019.
New Delhi: Following a star-studded wedding ceremony in Mumbai, Mukesh Ambani and his family organised special musical fountain shows for India's armed forces, police and their families on Tuesday.
The event was hosted at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square at Jio World Centre in Bandra which was inaugurated last week by Nita Ambani in the presence of 2,000 underprivileged children from NGOs supported by the Reliance Foundation.
On Saturday, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand wedding for their son Akash and diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka.
Ahead of the wedding, the Reliance head had sent sweets to 50,000 Mumbai police personnel.
