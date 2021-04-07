Food Delivery 24X7, Relaxation for Students, Maids: Check Out Mumbai's New Covid-19 Rules Here

The BMC in an order has clarified the permitted movement of maids, online service providers amid increased restrictions and weekend lockdown in the city.

Read the details here:

• Students Who Have to Attend Exams: Students or candidates who have to attend various exams, including competitive exams are allowed to make necessary movement to attend the exams during the weekend lockdown and their exam Hall Tickets should be considered valid for the same. they are allowed to be accomplished by one guardian/parent, the order said.

• Online Food Deliveries: All online home deliveries of food and essential supplies (e-commerce) through all online service providers like Zomato, Swiggy etc are allowed 24 hours on all days in the week. It is clarified that during the weekend lockdown, the take away from hotels in person are not allowed. But home deliveries are allowed, it said.

• Roadside Food Stalls: During weekend lockdown, roadside food stalls including fruit stalls are allowed only to provide parcels or take away services. No person is allowed to stand there and consume food.

• Movement of Maids, Cooks: Movement of maids, cooks, drivers, househelp, nurses and medical attendees providing services to senior citiziens and ailing people at home is allowed between 7 am to 10 pm on all days.

• Eye Clinics: Eye clinics and opticians shops are allowed to remain open within the given time in the order issued by the Maharashtra government.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday put severe restrictions in place that are similar to when the country came to a standstill last year when the pandemic broke. Termed as ‘Break the Chain Restrictions’, these curbs will remain in place till April 30.

