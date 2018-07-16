Food Delivery Boys Vandalise Restaurant in Delhi’s Kalkaji After Fight over Parking Space

GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PTI

Updated:July 16, 2018, 7:23 AM IST
The incident took place at 11:30 pm after an argument between the restaurant owner and the delivery agents over parking motorcycle near the restaurant, 'Dilli 19'.
New Delhi: A group of food delivery boys allegedly vandalised a restaurant in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji last night over parking space, the police said on Saturday.

"The delivery boys had parked their motorbikes on the wrong side, following which they had an argument with the restaurant owner. They were dispersed by a beat officer and they left from there," a police officer said.

But, they communicated through a WhatsApp group and several boys gathered at the spot and allegedly vandalised the restaurant with rods, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused and police are on the lookout for them, he added.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
