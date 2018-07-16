English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Food Delivery Boys Vandalise Restaurant in Delhi’s Kalkaji After Fight over Parking Space
The incident took place at 11:30 pm after an argument between the restaurant owner and the delivery agents over parking motorcycle near the restaurant, 'Dilli 19'.
The incident took place at 11:30 pm after an argument between the restaurant owner and the delivery agents over parking motorcycle near the restaurant, 'Dilli 19'.
New Delhi: A group of food delivery boys allegedly vandalised a restaurant in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji last night over parking space, the police said on Saturday.
The incident took place at 11:30 pm after an argument between the restaurant owner and the delivery agents over parking motorcycle near the restaurant, 'Dilli 19'.
"The delivery boys had parked their motorbikes on the wrong side, following which they had an argument with the restaurant owner. They were dispersed by a beat officer and they left from there," a police officer said.
But, they communicated through a WhatsApp group and several boys gathered at the spot and allegedly vandalised the restaurant with rods, he said.
A case has been registered against the accused and police are on the lookout for them, he added.
Also Watch
The incident took place at 11:30 pm after an argument between the restaurant owner and the delivery agents over parking motorcycle near the restaurant, 'Dilli 19'.
"The delivery boys had parked their motorbikes on the wrong side, following which they had an argument with the restaurant owner. They were dispersed by a beat officer and they left from there," a police officer said.
But, they communicated through a WhatsApp group and several boys gathered at the spot and allegedly vandalised the restaurant with rods, he said.
A case has been registered against the accused and police are on the lookout for them, he added.
Also Watch
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Injured Wriddhiman Saha in Doubt for England Tests, Dinesh Karthik Likely Replacement
- Inside Pics of Mira Rajput's Baby Shower: Shahid , Ishaan, Janhvi Make it Special for the Mom-To-Be
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Moments: From Maradona's Antics to Neymar's Theatrics
- Taapsee Pannu: I Lost Out on Films Because I Was Not So-and-so's Daughter or Sister
- Here's a Way To Relive The Epic France vs Croatia World Cup Final, Through Memes