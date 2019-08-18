Food Delivery Man Held for Carrying Beer for Customer in Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara: A man working for a food delivery chain has been arrested for allegedly carrying beer cans meant for a customer in Vadodara in Gujarat, a dry state, police said on Sunday.

Police have recovered six cans of beer from Rahulsinh Mahida who had hidden them in a bag with Swiggy written on it.

"Mahida had joined Swiggy, the online food delivery firm, as a delivery boy seven months ago. He had delivered cans of beer to customers on a few occasions. He was on his way to deliver beer cans to a customer when he was arrested," said ACP (B division), BA Chaudhary.

Mahida has been booked under various sections of the Gujarat Prohibition Act.

A Lakshmipura police station official said they also seized a motorcycle and a mobile phone from the accused, collectively worth Rs 47,600.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.