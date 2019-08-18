Food Delivery Man Held for Carrying Beer for Customer in Gujarat's Vadodara
A Lakshmipura police station official said they also seized a motorcycle and a mobile phone from the accused, collectively worth Rs 47,600.
Image for representation.
Vadodara: A man working for a food delivery chain has been arrested for allegedly carrying beer cans meant for a customer in Vadodara in Gujarat, a dry state, police said on Sunday.
Police have recovered six cans of beer from Rahulsinh Mahida who had hidden them in a bag with Swiggy written on it.
"Mahida had joined Swiggy, the online food delivery firm, as a delivery boy seven months ago. He had delivered cans of beer to customers on a few occasions. He was on his way to deliver beer cans to a customer when he was arrested," said ACP (B division), BA Chaudhary.
Mahida has been booked under various sections of the Gujarat Prohibition Act.
A Lakshmipura police station official said they also seized a motorcycle and a mobile phone from the accused, collectively worth Rs 47,600.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Captain America's Peggy Carter Says Her Story with Steve Rogers Had Fitting End in Avengers Endgame
- Did 'Sacred Games' 2 Have an Obvious, Glaring Error in its Season Finale Episode?
- Weekly Tech Recap: Realme 5 Series Launch, Reliance Jio Fiber, PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update and More
- 'Superman': Tiger Shroff Deadlifts 200KG With an Ease, Impresses Ishaan Khatter and Fans
- Netflix Reveals Why Pankaj Tripathi Was the Perfect Choice for 'Guruji' in 'Sacred Games' 2