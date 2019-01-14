English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Food-delivery Man Robbed in Delhi, 2 Arrested
The accused were identified as Yash Kumar (19), a resident of Ashram and Deepak (23), a resident of Lajpat Nagar, police said.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Two men were arrested from Lajpat Nagar area for allegedly robbing a 28-year-old food-delivery man, police said on Monday.
The accused were identified as Yash Kumar (19), a resident of Ashram and Deepak (23), a resident of Lajpat Nagar, they said.
The food-delivery man filed a complaint on Friday that at around 10 pm he was robbed of his motor cycle, mobile phone and wallet by two men near Jal Vihar Road, Lajpat Nagar, when he was out delivering food from Jangpura to Vinobha Puri, a senior police officer said.
Police patrolling staff arrested both the accused at around 6 am from Rampul Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, police said.
During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they planned to rob people on isolated roads during the night.
They were waiting for a target near Jal Vihar when the victim was seen riding a motorcycle. One of the accused came in front of the bike and forced him to stop, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.
Thereafter, both the accused overpowered the victim and robbed his bike and articles, the DCP said, adding a motorcycle, a mobile phone and the complainant's wallet were seized from them.
