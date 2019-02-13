Food Fight Gone Wrong: Waiter Shot at After Guests Open Fire in J&K’s Kathua

A waiter at a banquet hall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district was shot at as a group of alleged drunk guests opened fire after a fight over food, officials said Tuesday.The incident happened at a party in a banquet hall in Logate Morh area on Monday night when some guests, who were apparently drunk, fought over food and fired three-four rounds in which the waiter was injured, police said.The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be out of danger, they added.The accused fled the spot after the incident, police said.A case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab them, they said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.