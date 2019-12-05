Food in Parliament Canteen to Cost More Soon as MPs Agree to Forego Subsidy
The decision, reportedly taken after Speaker Om Birla’s suggestion, comes amid mounting public concerns over the rising prices of onion.
File photo of Parliament. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: Lawmakers may soon have to shell out more for food served in the Parliament canteen, having reportedly decided to forego the subsidy amid allegations of apathy at a time when onion, a staple in Indian food, is zooming beyond the common man’s reach.
As per sources, the decision was taken after a suggestion from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The new rates, however, are yet to be notified.
As per the subsidized rates, a plate of vegetarian 'thali' costs Rs 30, while non-veg 'thali' costs Rs 60 in the Parliament canteen.
The subsidised rate card.
Screenshots of the rate card have been shared widely on social media in recent days during protests against a fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University, with many questioning why MPs get to enjoy subsidy when students are being made to shell out more.
