1-min read

Food, Music Festival to Raise Funds for Differently-abled Children in Delhi

The two-day festival, organised by Nourish Organics, will take place here on February 15-16 at the NTH complex, Qutab Institutional area.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
Disabled Persons
Representative image.

New Delhi: Fitness freaks, foodies, music lovers, artists or any Delhite who won't mind making merry while helping those in need are invited to be part of 'Get Nourished Festival' this weekend.

The two-day festival, organised by Nourish Organics, will take place here on February 15-16 at the NTH complex, Qutab Institutional area.

Touted to be an "experiential carnival for all good things", the festival will donate all the proceeds to Ananth Centre, an institute working for the education and development of the specially-abled children.

Driven by the belief that "wellness is found in anything that brightens the soul", the festival, according to the organisers, has been curated to "offer a mix of activities and experiences that not only nourish the body but also offers positive vibrations for the mind".

"The festival aims to bridge the gap between fitness and fun by showing it to people that they can give an adequate amount of time and attention to each activity by achieving a healthy balance between the two, and enjoy a one of a kind experience", Seema Jindal Jajodia, Founder of Nourish Organics, said.

It includes a plethora of activities like showcasing avant-garde art, live music, DJ, shopping, or fitness related things right from martial arts and pilates to dance mix and Yin Yoga under the supervision of trained practitioners.

To tickle visitors taste buds, various pop-up and live food stalls will be run by restaurants across the city like "Greenr Caf", "You Mee",

"Dr. Bubbles", "MIAM Patisserie", "Hearth & I", "Vietnam-ease Caphe", "Sleepy Owl Coffee", "Together at 12th" and "Minus Thirty Ice cream", among others.

"High End Fashion brands will come together to offer an ultimate shopping experience wherein people can explore high street fashion, jewellery, luxury clothes and active wear among other things. The brands showcasing their products include The Materialist, White Champa, En-Inde, Kokomo, Kica Active, NOMH, Spiritual Warrior, Tiger Marron and The AA line," they informed.

Also, a special awareness zone is allotted for nonprofit organizations like Dhyan Foundation, Spread a smile, Food for the hungry and One step greener to showcase their charitable causes and appeal to the people for contribution.

