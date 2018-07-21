English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Food Regulator FSSAI Asks Swiggy, Zomato to Delist Non-licensed Operators
The regulator said the step was taken as there were several complaints of sub-standard food being delivered to consumers through online market aggregators.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has directed Swiggy, Zomato, Foodpanda and seven other such apps to stop using edibles supplied by non-licensed operators after consumer complaints of sub-standard food being served through e-commerce platforms.
“Following a series of complaints related to sub-standard food being supplied by food businesses listed on e-commerce food service platforms, FSSAI has directed 10 such platforms to debar the non-FSSAI licensed/registered food operators and ensure compliance of food safety rules and regulations,” the regulator said in a statement.
Box8, Faasos, FoodCloud, Foodmingo, Foodpanda, JusFood, LimeTray, Swiggy, UberEats and Zomato have been directed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI).
In February this year, FSSAI had operationalised guidelines for e-Commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs).
As per the guidelines, the listed FBOs on e-commerce platforms need to display their licence numbers. It also mandated an agreement between the e-commerce platforms and FBOs to comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act.
“However, FSSAI noted with serious concern that the compliance to these guidelines was patchy and there were complaints of restaurants/hotels without FSSAI license being listed and allowed to offer/sell food products on e-commerce food service platforms,” the statement said.
There were also several complaints of sub-standard food being delivered to consumers through online market aggregators, it added.
“Food authority, in its direction to e-commerce food service platforms has asked them to initiate immediate action to delist the defaulting food businesses and submit an action taken report along with details of FBOs listed on their platforms by 31st July 2018,” the regulator said.
The body has also directed the e-commerce platforms to furnish their FSSAI license, agreement signed with FBOs and their internal checks to ensure that their FBOs hold valid FSSAI licences.
Stating that consumers will welcome this new move that aims to increase food safety, the regulator said the online food platforms need to work harder to ensure compliance as soon as possible with this new legal framework.
Also Watch
“Following a series of complaints related to sub-standard food being supplied by food businesses listed on e-commerce food service platforms, FSSAI has directed 10 such platforms to debar the non-FSSAI licensed/registered food operators and ensure compliance of food safety rules and regulations,” the regulator said in a statement.
Box8, Faasos, FoodCloud, Foodmingo, Foodpanda, JusFood, LimeTray, Swiggy, UberEats and Zomato have been directed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI).
In February this year, FSSAI had operationalised guidelines for e-Commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs).
As per the guidelines, the listed FBOs on e-commerce platforms need to display their licence numbers. It also mandated an agreement between the e-commerce platforms and FBOs to comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act.
“However, FSSAI noted with serious concern that the compliance to these guidelines was patchy and there were complaints of restaurants/hotels without FSSAI license being listed and allowed to offer/sell food products on e-commerce food service platforms,” the statement said.
There were also several complaints of sub-standard food being delivered to consumers through online market aggregators, it added.
“Food authority, in its direction to e-commerce food service platforms has asked them to initiate immediate action to delist the defaulting food businesses and submit an action taken report along with details of FBOs listed on their platforms by 31st July 2018,” the regulator said.
The body has also directed the e-commerce platforms to furnish their FSSAI license, agreement signed with FBOs and their internal checks to ensure that their FBOs hold valid FSSAI licences.
Stating that consumers will welcome this new move that aims to increase food safety, the regulator said the online food platforms need to work harder to ensure compliance as soon as possible with this new legal framework.
Also Watch
-
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Wriddhiman Saha to Undergo Shoulder Surgery in Manchester
- Borussia Dortmund Ease Past Man City in Champions Cup Opener
- Dhadak Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor Have a Winning Chemistry
- WhatsApp and Verificado: Understanding the fact checking tool that could be modified for India
- Nora Fatehi Recreates The Iconic Dilbar Step Looking Hotter Than July
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...