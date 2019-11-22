Food Regulator Slaps Notice on McDonald's for Showing Freshly Cooked Veggies in Advertisements

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has slapped a showcause notice on McDonald's for disparaging freshly cooked food and vegetables in its advertisements to promote fast food.

FSSAI slapped a showcause notice on Hard Castle and Connaught Plaza Restaurant Ltd - the franchise that operates McDonald's fastfood chain in India, seeking response on why action should not be initiated against them, a statement by the regulator said.

McDonald's had over the last weekend carried advertisements in newspapers seeking to get traffic at its outlets by allegedly disparaging home cooked food and healthy vegetables.

A full page advertisement by McDonald's in newspapers had said, "Stuck with Ghiya-Tori Again? Make the 1+1 Combo you love".

"FSSAI has noted with concern incidence of irresponsible advertising by some food companies to promote sales of their own foods often considered unhealthy as substitute for healthy foods," Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.