Food Regulator Slaps Notice on McDonald's for Showing Freshly Cooked Veggies in Advertisements

A full page advertisement by McDonald's in newspapers had said, 'Stuck with Ghiya-Tori Again? Make the 1+1 Combo you love'.

PTI

Updated:November 22, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
Image for Representation.
Image for Representation.

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has slapped a showcause notice on McDonald's for disparaging freshly cooked food and vegetables in its advertisements to promote fast food.

FSSAI slapped a showcause notice on Hard Castle and Connaught Plaza Restaurant Ltd - the franchise that operates McDonald's fastfood chain in India, seeking response on why action should not be initiated against them, a statement by the regulator said.

McDonald's had over the last weekend carried advertisements in newspapers seeking to get traffic at its outlets by allegedly disparaging home cooked food and healthy vegetables.

A full page advertisement by McDonald's in newspapers had said, "Stuck with Ghiya-Tori Again? Make the 1+1 Combo you love".

"FSSAI has noted with concern incidence of irresponsible advertising by some food companies to promote sales of their own foods often considered unhealthy as substitute for healthy foods," Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said.

