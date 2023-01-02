Foolproof Security to Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana: Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said adequate security arrangements have been made for Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which is set to enter the state in its second phase on January 5.

“We are making complete security arrangements for him (Gandhi) in Haryana," he told reporters here.

“We have sought route and stoppage information from them (the Congress) and asked the authorities to provide full security," he said.

Notably, the yatra will enter the northern state from Sanauli Khurd village in Panipat district on January 5 evening. It will cross into Haryana from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume from Kashmere Gate in Delhi on January 3 and enter Uttar Pradesh the same afternoon through Loni in Ghaziabad.

The Yatra, which is currently on a winter break, will resume from the Hanuman Mandir in Kashmere Gate at 10 am on January 3 and enter Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad at noon.

The Yatra covered over 130 km in the first phase in Haryana between December 21-23 when it passed through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

A mass contact initiative of the Congress, the Yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi in the first phase.

Read all the Latest India News here