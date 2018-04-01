How Congress-BJP Turned Fool's Day Into 'Jumla Divas' and 'Pappu Diwas' on Twitter



PM-MyGovt

An amount of INR 15,00,000.00 has been CREDITED to your A/C on 01/04/2018 towards Acche Din. Ref No. https://t.co/Se1tLgez25 Avail.bal INR 0.00

Here are some other BREAKING NEWS stories trending this hour: #HappyJumlaDivas pic.twitter.com/N5SPnQIlsY

— Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018

Mr. Rahul Gandhi, make no mistake, you are the undisputed king of bloopers and this is just the trailer. We trust you will always keep us entertained. pic.twitter.com/mp2ikWzIgN — BJP (@BJP4India) March 27, 2018

It's not just #HappyJumlaDivas. Today also marks 46 days since the #ChhotaModi scam was exposed. PM Modi's silence tells us that "na khaunga, na khane dunga" was yet another jumla. #MaunModi pic.twitter.com/9xhGi0t5iK — Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2018

Turning its newfound nonchalant humour into a political campaign, the Congress on Sunday launched a Twitter battle against the BJP and PM Modi with tweets celebrating ‘Jumla Divas’, in reference to the Fool’s Day. BJP retaliated with tweets calling it ‘Pappu Diwas’ — a nickname some had coined to refer to Rahul Gandhi.The grand old party started out early in the day with a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi’s 2014 poll promise of filling bank accounts of all countrymen with Rs 15 lakh each once the government recovers all the black money. A tweet called out on the promise, saying it’s a ‘jumla’ or fake promise.In a video produced in breaking news format and released on its official Twitter handle, the Congress used puns as it sought to poke fun at the PM.BJP hit back soon with a video made out of clips of Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s speech bloopers. The tweet read: “Mr. Rahul Gandhi, make no mistake, you are the undisputed king of bloopers and this is just the trailer. We trust you will always keep us entertained.”Congress in a series of tweets with the ‘Happy Jumla Divas’ hashtag went on to take on the PNB fraud worth Rs 12,000 crore, demonetisation, Smart City Project among other things.One of the Congress tweets read: “It's not just #HappyJumlaDivas. Today also marks 46 days since the #ChhotaModi scam was exposed. PM Modi's silence tells us that "na khaunga, na khane dunga" was yet another jumla. #MaunModi”On a day when petrol and diesel prices have shot up significantly, Congress took the opportunity to earn some brownie points with a ‘Jumla Divas’ tweet saying, “Bahut huyi mehengayi ki maar, ab karo BJP par palat vaar (Enough with the price rise, now let’s bring down the BJP)”.However, BJP’s reaction to Congress’ Twitter tirade has been quite meek with only a few tweets coming from BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya and its Karnataka unit.