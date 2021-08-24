CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Bollywood
Home » News » India » Foot-and-mouth Disease Cases Reported In Punjab
1-MIN READ

Foot-and-mouth Disease Cases Reported In Punjab

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Taking note of reports of outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in some districts of Punjab, the state animal husbandry department on Monday said it has deployed teams of veterinarians in the affected districts. Vaccination of livestock within a radius of five to 10 km of affected villages has been completed, it said.

Chandigarh, Aug 23: Taking note of reports of outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in some districts of Punjab, the state animal husbandry department on Monday said it has deployed teams of veterinarians in the affected districts. Vaccination of livestock within a radius of five to 10 km of affected villages has been completed, it said.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said according to reports, some animals in Ludhiana, Moga and Muktsar Sahib districts have contracted foot and mouth disease, according to an official statement. FMD is a contagious viral disease and it affects animals. He said that for prevention of this disease, 81,000 doses were distributed to the affected districts for vaccination. Bajwa said that he was reviewing daily reports from the affected districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 24, 2021, 00:33 IST