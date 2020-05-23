INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Foot-over Bridge Connecting Metro Station to Badli Railway station Opened for Public, Informs DMRC

For representation: A man sits on a handcart erected across a road, as a blockade, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

For representation: A man sits on a handcart erected across a road, as a blockade, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

"The FOB is 6.1 metre wide and will be of immense benefit to the residents of Yadav Nagar and Shiv Vihar colonies of Samaypur, who will be able to use the facility to reach the Samaypur Badli metro station as well as the Badli railway station. Till now, they had to cross the railway tracks to reach the metro station," it said.

  • PTI new delhi
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 8:29 AM IST
Share this:

A foot-over bridge connecting the Samaypur Badli metro station with the nearby railway station and the Samaypur village has been opened for public, authorities said on Friday.

The 88-metre-long FOB built by the DMRC connects the concourse of the Samaypur Badli metro station on Yellow Line with platforms 1 and 2 of the Badli railway station of the Northern Railway.

The FOB also connects the metro station and the railway station with the nearby Samaypur village, the Delhi Metro said in a statement.

"The FOB is 6.1 metre wide and will be of immense benefit to the residents of Yadav Nagar and Shiv Vihar colonies of Samaypur, who will be able to use the facility to reach the Samaypur Badli metro station as well as the Badli railway station. Till now, they had to cross the railway tracks to reach the metro station," it said.

The FOB also has the provision for a lift, the authorities said. Indian Railway passengers using platform number-2 of the Badli railway station can use the already existing lift of the metro station to reach the concourse level.

A ticket counter has also been constructed in the metro station premises at concourse level to facilitate Indian Railway passengers.In addition, the approaching entry gate from main road towards platform no-2 and the green area around staircases have also been redeveloped by DMRC as per the requirements of Northern Railway, the statement said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading