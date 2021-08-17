For 10% Commission, Poor People's Accounts Become Weapons of Cyber Criminals

Cybercriminals have adopted new techniques to make money. They have made many bank account holders party to their crimes though they hardly know who these cyber frauds are and what they are doing. This disclosure has been made by the Ranchi police when they nabbed a person who was a labourer.

When the police came to know about his bank balance, they could not believe themselves. In two years, his bank account showed transactions worth ₹20 lakh.

The case was reported at the Ranchi Sadar police station. On investigation, it was found that cybercriminals had acquired a bank account on 10% commission. The arrested labourer told the police that he has been in association with cybercriminals for the last four years.

The amount from cyber frauds was kept in his bank accounts and later these cybercriminals used to withdraw this money. They used to pay him a 10% commission. The arrested man is Nurul Hoda who is from Mohanpur, Deoghar.

This case threw up many astonishing facts. The City Superindent of Police, Saurabh, said that it came to the light that cybercriminals are using Jan Dhan accounts as their weapons. These criminals park the money they get from cyber frauds in these accounts and later it was withdrawn through ATMs or cheques. The real account holders were paid a commission for this. In such cases, those people were targeted who were poor and from economically weaker sections and were ready to play into the hands of cybercriminals in exchange for some amount.

This whole nexus was busted by the Special Cyber Cell team of the Ranchi police. This case pertained to 2018. Saqib Akhatar of Kantatol was swindled ₹20,000 by a cybercriminal on the pretext of updating his account. Saqib had filed an FIR with the police in 2018 at the Sadar police station. Police could not find any lead in this case and so the case was shelved. But this case was handed over to the cyber team of the police. They started an investigation and found that the amount from Saqib’s account had come to Nurul’s account. After this Nurul was arrested.

Police manage to nab the petty criminals in such cases but masterminds always manage to avoid the trap. If somehow the police manage to nab them, they easily get acquitted by the court in the absence of any tangible evidence.

