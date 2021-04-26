Fresh Covid Cases Drop to 48,700 in a Day in Maha; Over 5 Lakh People Vaccinated in State

The daily number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra dropped to 48,700 on Monday, taking the count of infections to 43,43,727 while 524 deaths pushed the toll to 65,284, the state health department said. Maharashtra had reported the lowest number of infections in this month so far on April 1 (43,183 cases). On April 2, the state had added 47,827 infections.

With 2,22,475 new tests on Monday, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 2,59,72 018, the department said. “Maharashtra has been seeing the daily spike of around 60,000 cases in the last two months. The state had reported the highest number of 68,631 cases in a day on April 18. In the last one week, there has been no significant rise in the number of daily cases. In the last six days, 4,42,466 patients have recovered and discharged," state health minister Rajesh Tope said.

On Monday, 71,736 patients recovered from COVID-19, including 13,674 recoveries from Pune, which is the highest such number in the state, he added. The health department said 36,01,796people have recovered so far in Maharashtra.

Of the new fatalities, 293 patients had died in the last 48 hours, it said. Mumbai city reported 3,840 fresh cases and 71 deaths, taking the number of infections to 6,31,484 and the fatalities to 12,861.

Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 9,683 new cases and 130 deaths, which raised the overall count of infections to 13,25,582 and the death toll to 22,755, the department said. Nashik division reported 8,476 new cases including 2,885 in Nashikcity.

Pune division reported 9,093 cases including 2666 in Pune city. Kolhapur division added 2,589 infections, Aurangabad division 2,319, Latur division 3,545, Akola division3,541,and Nagpur division 9,454 cases, including 3,799 in Nagpur city, it said. Maharashtra’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 43,43,727, deaths 65,284, recoveries 36,01,796, active 6,74,770, total tests 2,59,72,018, vaccination on April 25:1,05,467 and upto April 25: 1,43,56,274.

Meanwhile, more than five lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Monday, the highest in a day so far, the state health department said. A statement issued by the department said the number is expected to rise further when the final figures come.

"Till 6pm on April 26, more than five lakh people had been administered vaccine doses," the statement said. With this, the number of people vaccinated so far in the state (first and second doses combined) stood at more than 1.48 crore, it said.

Vaccine doses were given to beneficiaries at 6,155 centres - 5,347 government-run and 808 private ones - across the state, it said. On April 3, as many as 4,62,735 people were vaccinated which was the highest single day inoculation figure till now in Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the pandemic, it said. The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16.

‘Mumbai May Be Gaining the Upper Hand in Covid Fight’

Mumbai may have turned the corner in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as only 3,792 cases were reported on Monday despite 41,000 tests being conducted to detect the infection, a senior health expert said. Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra government’s COVID-19 task force and a renowned endocrinologist, said the turnaround was due to the metropolis tacking the surge with the “ATM strategy", which is ‘Assess, Triage and Transfer, and Management’.

“Mumbai drops to 3,792 cases on 41 k tests clearly we r turning around with ATM strategy of Assess Triage and Transfer and Management congratulations team MCGM." he tweeted. As of Sunday, the country’s financial capital had a caseload of 6,27,651 cases, including 12,783 deaths, with the active cases being 75,740.

While Mumbai saw an addition of a record 11,163 cases on April 4, the numbers started dropping over the past few days, with Sunday seeing 5,542 cases. Dr Joshi, who was mentioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme on Sunday, told .

