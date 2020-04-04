Take the pledge to vote

For 23-year-old Andhra Man, Surviving Fake News was a Bigger Battle Than Covid-19

The ‘Patient-8’ said that initially there was panic and worry in him and his parents, but the doctors did come to their rescue and counselled them on how the virus can be fought.

Rishika Sadam | CNN-News18

Updated:April 4, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
For 23-year-old Andhra Man, Surviving Fake News was a Bigger Battle Than Covid-19
Medics examine patients for COVID 19 during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the disease, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad:When 23-year-old Pendyala Harsha, one of the first few COVID-19 survivors from Andhra Pradesh, got admitted to the hospital after being infected, it was the fear for survival that broke him. However, soon a flurry fake news against him became the root of his anxiety.

Harsha, who was tested positive in the initial days of the outbreak, returned from the UK on March 18th and was infected with the coronavirus two days later. Despite being in home isolation for those two days, messages did rounds on social media saying that he flouted quarantine and met a lot of people.

“When I landed at the Hyderabad airport, I had no symptoms. I went to the help desk and told them about my travel. They asked me to be in home-quarantine and to check with doctors if I felt any symptoms. I did all of that,” Harsha told News18.

A day later, he got to know that his co-passenger has tested positive, following which he immediately rushed to the hospital and got admitted.

Harsha is a resident of Kakinada, East Godavari district, and was pursuing his masters at King’s College, London.

Recollecting the 14 days within the four-walls, he said that the entire experience could be very petrifying, but the key factor is to keep the head strong and positive. However, what proved to be a challenge for him and his family was to evade the amount of ‘Whatsapp forwards’ that spread rumours about him defying the quarantine and being spotted locally.

“All of that was fake, I took all the precautions. My parents were really disturbed because they got those messages too and knew they were fabricated. But, you know how social media is- they were worried as to what would happen to me after I was discharged,” he said.

However, Harsha made the best use of his time in isolation by keeping in touch with his family, cousins and friends over the phone. He would talk to people every day, which also helped him remain calm and stay positive.

“I really did not understand anything and I realised how powerful fake news is. But, my friends tried their best to divert me and asked me not to pay any attention,” he added.

The ‘Patient-8’ said that initially there was panic and worry in him and his parents, but the doctors did come to their rescue and counselled them on how the virus can be fought.

While in the UK, Harsha was glued to watching the news on the COVID-19 pandemic and learnt that the coronavirus could be “more dangerous for elderly people”.

“I panicked initially but I knew that youngsters have a stronger immune system. So, there is no need to lose hope. Also, apart from their usual visits, the doctors used to message me every day and tell me that I am recovering and need to be calm and happy,” he said.

After a fortnight in the Government General Hospital in Kakinada, the COVID-19 survivor was discharged with good cheer. The District Collector, Superintendent of Police and a local MLA had arrived to send Harsha back home on Friday. He will be in home-quarantine for the next 14 days.

“Treatment, healthy food and a clear mind will work. The doctors are here to help us. In fact, the nurses used to tell me that they’re praying for me to get recovered soon and go home. I felt so nice when I heard that,” he said.

