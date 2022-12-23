For A Healthy Start To Your Day, Try This Immunity-boosting Saffron Tea

Have you ever tried saffron tea during winter? Saffron is used in a variety of ways during the winter season. If you want to boost your immunity, start your day with a cup of healthy saffron tea. With increasing cases of Covid-19 in some countries around the world, everyone is concerned about their health.

A better immunity is required to prevent yet another Covid-19 wave, and you can keep yourself healthy by drinking saffron tea in the morning.

Saffron tea is very simple to make and takes only a few minutes to prepare. It has many other benefits too, besides increasing immunity. Take a look at this easy recipe for saffron tea.

Ingredients for making saffron tea:

Saffron thread – 8-10

Water — 1/2 cup

Milk – 3-4 cups

Ginger – 1

Cardamom – 1

Clove – 1

Sugar – as per taste

Steps to make it:

Take water in a pot and heat it on medium flame.

Add 6-7 threads of saffron, finely chopped ginger (can grate if desired), cloves and tea leaves and boil it.

Once the water starts boiling, add milk and sugar as per taste.

Now let the tea boil for 1-2 minutes.

Turn the gas on to full flame for some time and then again turn it on to medium. Let it boil for two to three times, then turn off the gas.

After this, take a serving cup and filter the prepared tea in it with the help of a strainer.

Now put 2-3 saffron threads on top of the tea, and serve it.

If you start your day with saffron tea, it will not only boost your immunity but will also keep the body warm during the winter season.

